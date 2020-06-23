In response to Missouri's record increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Mike Parson attributed the rising numbers to more testing and not a "second wave." The World Health Organization's Emergencies Chief Michael Ryan dismissed this notion earlier this week, however, and attributed the rise in positive cases to loosened safety precautions.
"This is not a surge or a second wave going on in Missouri," Parson said Tuesday. "These are outbreaks in specific areas, and we are aggressively testing in these areas to box in the virus and prevent further spreading."
Missouri recorded its highest number of positive coronavirus cases Tuesday with 430 new cases statewide. As of Tuesday, there have been 18,584 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 966 deaths, according to the city of Columbia's website. Boone County has recorded 287 cases, including 73 active, and two deaths. The county had reported 277 cases on Monday.
Recent outbreaks have occurred in the southwest corner of the state, particularly within food processing plants in McDonald, Jasper, Newton and Barry counties. According to a news release from the Department of Health and Senior Services, the state is conducting box-in comprehensive testing in these areas.
DHSS Director Randall Williams asked concerned Missourians to consider the "story" of the increase in cases.
"When you see a statewide number and realize that 75% of those numbers are four counties in a state of ... 6.1 million people, you got to have that kind of critical thinking to understand that that's an outbreak," Williams said.
Parson said the state's efforts to ramp up coronavirus testing is part of the reason there are more positive cases. He said Missouri's decreasing positivity rate, which was 5.6% Tuesday, and low hospitalization numbers indicate the state is not overwhelmed.
The increase in cases comes a week after Missouri's statewide health ordinances were lifted and businesses can fully reopen in many areas. In Boone County, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions will remain in place until Aug. 24.
Despite the uptick, Parson said his administration is not considering closing Missouri again at all. He said he is confident Missourians will continue to practice social distancing and in the state's health care capacity to keep fighting the virus.
"We're not going backwards here," he said. "We're moving forward."