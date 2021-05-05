JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson issued a directive Wednesday stating that all state employees must resume in-person work and that state buildings will return to open public accessibility by May 17.
In a news release, the governor said that because of low infection rates and vaccine availability, his office is “confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules.”
All state employees, along with all adult residents, are now eligible to receive the vaccine. COVID-19 screening and testing protocols will remain in place.
The governor encouraged preventative measures in state workplaces, though there is no statewide mandate. Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that even fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks and take precautions indoors.