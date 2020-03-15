Gov. Mike Parson responded Sunday night to the CDC recommendation against gatherings larger than 50 by strongly urging the cancellation or suspension of such meetings in Missouri.
He asked the state to follow the guidelines, but he exempted educational institutions, daycare facilities and business operations.
"We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance," Parson said. "To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”
Parson added that facilities attracting large concentrations of senior citizens strongly consider restrictions and closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to this virus.
He also addressed how schools in Missouri should respond to the coronavirus crisis.
“We encourage schools to follow CDC guidelines and consult with local health care providers and public health authorities as decisions are made on whether to keep school in session,” the governor said.
The dramatic CDC recommendation Sunday night came as Americans struggled to come to terms with how to change their daily habits.
The CDC added that proper precautions should be taken at any event, including making sure people are washing their hands and not getting too close, according to the Associated Press.
But in a sign of the difficulty of striking the right balance, the statement from the CDC also said the recommendation does not apply to “the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.”
The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States climbed to 64, while about 3,500 have been infected with the virus that causes it.
In Missouri, five positive coronavirus cases have been reported so far, two in St. Louis County, two in Greene County and one in Henry County.