Gov. Mike Parson announced all businesses will be able to reopen, with certain requirements, under phase one of his Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, which goes into effect May 4. The announcement was made at his COVID-19 briefing Monday.
The plan, which consists of two phases, rests on four pillars: expanding testing capacity and volume in the state, expanding reserves of personal protective equipment, continuing to expand the state's health care capacity if necessary and improving the ability to predict outbreaks using state data.
Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said modifying physical work spaces, limiting employee access to common areas and continuing teleworking, if possible, are some measures businesses can take to limit the spread of COVID-19 as part of the state's gradual reopening.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 7,171 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of 2 p.m. Monday, including 288 deaths.
