Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in Missouri effective Friday and said the state would shift into managing the disease as an endemic.
“The COVID-19 crisis is over here in the state of Missouri,” the governor said in a news conference at the state Capitol. “We want to be clear that the virus is here to stay. But Missourians have learned to live with COVID while living their normal lives.”
The decision comes as hospitalizations are dropping quickly in Missouri. Hospitalizations have decreased more than 86% statewide since peaking in January, Parson said.
Despite the progress that has been made, some health officials outside of state government have repeatedly warned in recent weeks that the crisis may not be over.
As an endemic, COVID-19 will be “a constant presence within our population,” said Paula Nickelson, acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
She repeatedly stressed that there may still be future surges of COVID-19, saying new variants may “bring in new waves of infection.”
However, the timing of these possible waves cannot be predicted accurately.
Parson said universal contact tracing and individual case investigation would be discontinued. Moreover, the state COVID-19 dashboard will no longer show daily updates on vaccination, testing and positivity rates.
Individual case reporting by each county will also be discontinued. The state’s dashboard will also redirect users looking for vaccine data to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Department of Health and Senior Services Communications Director Lisa Cox said the new dashboard would be “pared down quite a bit.”
Cox said these changes would free up staff at the department to tend to other public health matters.
“We’ve had a lot of problems exacerbated in the last two years because of COVID, so opioids, suicides, syphilis, all of these things are bubbling up that we need to be focusing on,” she added.
Instead, the new weekly dashboard updates will include statistics such as the 7-day case rate data and activity on a regional and county level, adopting a heat map format. There will also be data on statewide COVID-19 hospitalization and ICU patients, as well as the epidemic curve showing the number of cases since COVID-19 began.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the transition to an endemic response means “surveillance priority will change from monitoring case numbers to monitoring disease severity and societal impact.”
“We’re looking at more of the serious situations and also focusing more on those outbreaks if they occur in more vulnerable populations, in long-term care facilities,” Cox said.
Nickelson said the department would still monitor COVID-19 in wastewater systems, hospitalizations and deaths, along with outbreaks reported by hospital emergency departments.
“The surveillance for COVID will be somewhat similar to our surveillance for influenza,” Nickelson said. “COVID surveillance will allow us to recognize COVID surges that may require additional resources and mitigation strategies.”
However, even if surges do occur, Nickelson said the department “will still not advocate” for mask or vaccine mandates or lockdowns.
As for the availability of tests and other resources in the endemic phase, Nickelson said Parson has made it a “priority” to have state warehouse to store personal protective equipment, intending to maintain the supply for at least three months.
Also, “roughly three quarters of a million” COVID-19 tests are available, Nickelson said.
Despite the shift to an endemic response, Nickelson urged people to stay alert. “As we enter this phase of our state’s recovery,” she stated in the press release, “we continue to encourage Missourians to safeguard their own health and the health of loved ones through tried and true public health measures.”