The numbers of Missourians tested for COVID-19 “are going to increase dramatically” in the coming weeks, reaching thousands per day by April 1, Gov. Mike Parson said at a news conference Tuesday in Columbia.
Parson stopped in Columbia during a trip around the state to meet with local leaders. He and Dr. Randall Williams, head of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, spoke with representatives of local hospitals and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece.
The governor said he wanted to update locals on testing as well as inform them about how the state can help with supplies and funding after his declaration of a state of emergency.
Williams said the state’s strategy to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus going forward will be to test anyone in Missouri who has a fever and a dry cough — both of which are hallmarks of the illness — at mobile sites. These mobile sites, which he says should be up and running by April 1, will keep those with the virus away from hospitals. By isolating those who test positive and practicing social distancing, Williams said he thinks the state can do what other successful countries have done to reduce the number of new cases.
Parson also explained that he is leaving some decisions to local authorities, such as whether to close schools and jails.
Treece said it was important for the state officials to provide unified direction when addressing COVID-19 concerns. He said it’s confusing for the public when restaurants in St. Louis, for example, are closed, but citizens can travel a short distance away and find some other restaurant open.
“I think it’s better when we all speak with one voice,” Treece said. “But I also know that Missouri is very diverse and very unique.”
Treece was asked if he would like more direction from the state level, and he said the efforts to address concerns about the pandemic and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 are a team effort.
“I think it takes all of us working together at the federal, state and local level,” Treece said. “I spoke to (the governor) today as well as on Sunday with the other mayors. I spoke to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s office about an hour ago. We are in constant communication.”
Treece agreed with Parson’s decision to avoid issuing a statewide mandate on school closings.
“The decision to close schools is probably best made at the local level, based on the unique characteristics,” Treece said. “What happens in Columbia is different than in Springfield or Cape Girardeau or rural areas that may not have access to daycare, so I think all those decisions are different and they’re made in the best interests of their constituents with the best information that they have at that time.”
Asked about local jails and the Department of Corrections releasing nonviolent offenders, Parson acknowledged that coronavirus spreading among incarcerated populations is a concern, but said he had other priorities.
“Right now those will be local decisions of what they’re going to do on the local level,” he said of the jails. “We haven’t gotten to that process of what we will do in prisons right now,” Parson said. “Our priorities are the people out there — public safety and public health for the people out there in Missouri right now.”
Parson also addressed the needs of the business community. In response to local business owner Bryan Maness, who asked if Parson would designate central Missouri to receive federal Small Business Administration assistance, Parson said he was in the process of making that designation and would finalize it later in the day.
State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said in an email update earlier Tuesday afternoon that the Department of Economic Development is “compiling a list of businesses sufficiently impacted by COVID-19 realities” to ensure that the state can receive the SBA assistance.
Parson said that the situation in the state is unprecedented and constantly changing.
While the state will do everything it can to help, Parson said, personal responsibility is going to be a part of efforts to fight the coronavirus.