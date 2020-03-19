A day after Missouri saw its first death from COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson and other officials updated some of the state's efforts to fight the virus and deal with the economic fallout.
Parson said that as of Thursday afternoon, there were 28 confirmed cases in the state. That number is set to be updated at 9 p.m., something the state plans to do every evening at that time. Officials cautioned that the state's numbers will be updated as they collect information from private testing companies and notify local officials, so there will sometimes be lag time between local reports and state totals.
Parson also announced that all public and charter schools throughout the state are currently closed on a voluntary basis.
Missouri’s Department of Labor Director Anna Hui outlined some of the ways in which businesses could adjust to the rapidly changing conditions. Employers can participate in the "Shared Work" plan if the amount of available work drops 20% to 40%. This allows workers to work some hours and to collect some unemployment benefits for the hours they miss, while keeping their benefits.
People can file for unemployment insurance for themselves on the department's website.
Missouri received a shipment of personal protective equipment for medical professionals and first responders Thursday, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said during the news conference.
So far, 44 EMS agencies and 27 hospitals across the state have requested additional protective equipment, Karsten said. Karsten also explained the state’s plan to establish more testing facilities. A testing facility on the state fairgrounds in Sedalia should be operational by Saturday, she said.
The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services secured a contract with Quest Diagnostics to provide additional tests, Parson said, and will be signing additional contracts with two others.