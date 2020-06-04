Gov. Mike Parson Thursday announced a statewide economic recovery plan that focuses on four main areas: business, community, citizens and infrastructure.
He said the state is releasing a new set of recommendations for how Missouri communities should manage the funds they received from the CARES Act.
With COVID-19 impacting the economy, Parson outlined how addressing areas in public safety and infrastructure can lead to economic recovery.
Parson said the state must invest in programs that support testing and contact tracing; help communities respond to COVID-19; train Missourians for high-paying jobs; close gaps in broadband infrastructure; improve access to health care, online learning and hospital systems in needed areas; and strengthen financial assistance programs to small businesses.
An important step is getting people back to work. Parson said that initial unemployment claims have dropped from 100,000 in late March to around 20,000 last week.
The Department of Economic Development worked on the plan and recommendations, and department director Rob Dixon said that economic recovery and public safety are connected.
Dixon thanked employers who took precautions and tested their employees, saying that testing employees helps the state begin to recover. He also acknowledged how some businesses were singled out for having a positive COVID-19 case associated with them.
“We know that finding those positive cases and how they’re connected helps to protect the entire community and our state,” Dixon said. “So, I want to thank those employers who are taking proactive measures to test. It’s employers like these that will lead recovery and make us more resilient as a state.”
Dixon said the department is helping businesses access federal assistance, with more than 86,000 Missouri businesses gaining access to payment protection program loans, totaling over $9 billion in relief.
More than 8,200 businesses were approved for more than $619 million in small business economic injury loans and more than 44,000 businesses received more than $145 million in loan advances, he said.