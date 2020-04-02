Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Patchwork Family Farms and the Missouri Rural Crisis Center are working to give back to local restaurants and their employees.
Together, they have given more than 380 relief boxes to the employees of more than 30 local restaurants that have been affected by lack of work due to the coronavirus.
Each relief box contains 7 to 8 pounds of family farm pork, Tim Gibbons, communications director for Missouri Rural Crisis Center, said in an email. He said the types of pork include spare ribs and St. Louis-style ribs, different flavors of bratwurst, breakfast sausage, ground pork and pork chops.
Barred Owl Butcher and Table, Broadway Diner and Top Ten Wines are just a few of the restaurants that have been helped. The majority of relief boxes went to restaurants that are Patchwork Family Farms customers.
David Johnson of Broadway Diner said he was "blown away by the generosity" of Patchwork Family Farms for providing his employees with relief boxes.
He said the boxes were "a complete, complete surprise" to him and the other Broadway Diner employees. He said he'd already had to lay off a few workers due to COVID-19 when Patchwork Family Farms offered meals to all employees, including the ones out of work.
Johnson said Patchwork Family Farms has been Broadway Diner's pork supplier for several years.
Sarah Medcalf, manager of Top Ten Wines, said she cried when she got a text about Patchwork Family Farms delivering meat to the employees of Top Ten Wines.
"They stepped in and made sure that people would be fed in a time of need," Medcalf said.
Patchwork Family Farms was founded in 1993 and is a project of the Missouri Rural Crisis Center. The organization was created to help support local hog farmers by collaborating to provide farm-raised meat to local communities while also helping farmers maintain independence and a "rural way of life," according to the Patchwork Family Farms website.
Each relief box contained a card from Patchwork Family Farms, which read, "During the challenging time, it is critical that we come together as a community. That means helping where we can and asking for it when in need. One of the things we at Patchwork Family Farms can do is offer some help to the local businesses that have supported us throughout the years with a relief package of family farm pork."
The card also said recipients should reach out if they need more help.