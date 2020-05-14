The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant decrease in well-child visits across the country, leading to delays in routine child vaccinations, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Columbia, pediatric clinics are working to catch up on the backlog of well-child appointments that were postponed because of the stay-at-home and social distancing orders. The CDC report said many parents have been worried about their children contracting the virus at doctors’ offices.
That aligns with what Dr. Alexandra James, who works at the MU Pediatrics Clinic, has heard from parents. She said well-child checks are down at the clinic, and that is usually when children get their vaccinations.
To encourage patients to come in for appointments, MU Pediatrics Clinic has been trying to get the word out about precautions clinics are taking to ensure visitors’ safety and has been reaching out to parents individually.
“It's really important to make sure that children stay protected from things like meningitis, pneumonia and bone infections, or things that we haven't seen in a while, like polio,” James said. “The public relies on the fact that we have the majority of the population vaccinated.”
Parents have nothing to fear in bringing their children in for appointments, said Tiger Pediatrics administrator Teresa Elliston. The clinic has reserved morning hours for well-child visits only. Children who are sick or who have respiratory symptoms come in the afternoon.
Tiger Pediatrics employees also clean examination surfaces between patients. Though the clinic has always taken this hygienic measure, Elliston said communicating that to parents has alleviated some of their fears.
The precautions taken by Tiger Pediatrics and all MU pediatric clinics follow the American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidelines for providing health care during the pandemic. The AAP also advises health care providers to conduct well-child appointments in person whenever possible and continue telehealth for visits that lend themselves to that format.
MU Pediatric clinics have tried to keep seeing children in-person for well-child visits during the pandemic, especially those younger than age 2, said MU Health Care pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Amruta Padhye. Although she did not have concrete data on the drop-off in local child vaccination rates, parents’ recent avoidance of doctors’ offices is worrying.
In its report, the CDC analyzed data from the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC), which provides federally purchased vaccines to roughly 50% of U.S. children between ages 0 and 18, and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a project that monitors the safety of vaccines and studies their adverse effects.
The VFC program ordered 2.5 million fewer doses of all non-influenza vaccines and 250,000 fewer doses of measles vaccines from mid-March to mid-April of this year than it ordered during the same period last year, the report said.
Furthermore, the CDC noted a decline in administered doses of measles vaccines at VSD sites between Jan. 6 and April 19 compared to doses administered between Jan. 7, 2019 and April 21, 2019 for two pediatric age groups.
Another decline in measles vaccine administrations during the week of March 16, almost perfectly coincides with the World Health Organization’s declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic.
School-ready
The vast majority of children immunized at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department are those needing vaccines for a school requirement, nursing supervisor Trina Teacutter said.
The department has also continued to offer infant immunizations by appointment, Teacutter said.
Well-child appointments will be available through MU Health Care as summer approaches, which is when many families tend to get such visits out of the way, Padhye said.
Despite the drop-off in routine check-ups, pediatricians have seen an increasing number of patients in the last couple of weeks getting caught up on vaccinations, Padhye said.
She hopes parents will continue to schedule routine check-ups for their children as the city reopens. Not getting children immunized can result in secondary outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses.
“You hear in the news about occasional outbreaks, and in the last year we have heard about outbreaks of measles and mumps,” Padhye said. “We don't want that to happen again.”