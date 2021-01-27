Boone County will begin using its leftover vaccines each day for people in Phase 1B, Tier 2, who have filled out the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department’s vaccination survey.
This tier includes people who are at least 65 years old or adults with certain medical conditions.
The department sent an email to people in this category Wednesday.
“If there is a dose available and your name comes up, you will receive a call between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. If you are called, we ask that you arrive at the designated vaccination site within 30 minutes,” the email said.
The Health Department has been focused on vaccinating people in Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1. Boone County does not yet have enough vaccines to schedule appointments for people in Phase 1B, Tier 2.
However, the vaccine can only be left at room temperature for a certain amount of time, and open doses cannot be used the next day. The county will randomly select people in the next tier to be vaccinated.
The department requested people not call or email about appointments unless they are in Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1.
“We know that people are concerned, confused and overwhelmed by information about vaccinations, and many are eager to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” Health Department spokesperson Sara Humm said in an email.
The number of calls and emails, though, is making it hard for the department to focus on getting vaccines out, she said.
Community members in Phase 1B, Tier 2, who have already submitted information via the survey do not need to do anything else.
Those who have not yet filled out the survey can do so by visiting the city’s website. MU Health Care also has a survey to notify people when they can get vaccinated.
There were 130 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the county Wednesday, bringing its total number to 16,389. The county has had 69 total COVID-19 deaths.