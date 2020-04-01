A higher percentage of people are testing positive for COVID-19 in Missouri’s commercial labs.
The positivity rate for those labs is catching up to that of the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory.
As of Wednesday, all of Missouri’s labs, which include nine commercial labs and 21 mobile testing sites in addition to the state’s, had tested 17,427 people, according to the state’s case tracker.
Last Wednesday’s positivity rate for all labs was 7.14%, an increase from 4.37% earlier in the week.
Monday’s positivity rate for all labs was 10.9%, according to Lisa Cox, communications director at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
At Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, DHSS Director Randall Williams said the positivity rate for the state lab has increased to 11.5%, up from 9.9% last week.
Williams also said that the state has tested nearly 20,000 people across all labs and that the state lab alone has now tested more than 1,000.
Gov. Mike Parson said the increase is not unexpected.
“While we never want to see these numbers go up, the reality is that the more people we test, the more positive cases there will be,” Parson said.
“Each day we’re doing everything in our power to expand testing and identify and isolate those with COVID-19 to help slow the spread.”
One of the reasons that the state lab tends to have a higher positivity rate is because its testing requirements are stricter.
Last week, the state lab’s positivity rate increased from 8% to 10%.
Positivity rates are sometimes better measures of how COVID-19 is impacting the state, because the number of cases can increase even if the positivity rate does not.
In the past week, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Missouri jumped dramatically. Tuesday saw Missouri’s largest jump to date with the announcement of 296 new cases, and Wednesday wasn’t far behind, at 254 new cases.
Before Tuesday, the largest one-day increase was 168 cases, between Friday and Saturday.