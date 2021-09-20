Pfizer's vaccine has been proven safe and effective for children ages 5-11, the company announced in a news release Monday, but parents in Columbia can't make appointments just yet.
The company said in Monday's release that it will submit the data from its trials to the Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible to get emergency use authorization.
Availability in Columbia will depend on that approval.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services spokesperson Sara Humm said parents have been asking the Health Department about when their children can be vaccinated.
"It's hard to give parents any sort of timeline of what to expect," Humm said.
The announcement comes during a period of high infection rates among younger kids, with cases having risen by 240% since July, Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla, said in the release. He cited the delta variant as the driver of infections in this population.
Pediatric hospitalizations due to COVID-19 tripled from three to nine during the summer at MU Women's and Children's Hospital, according to previous reporting by the Missourian.
Children in the Pfizer trials were given 10 micrograms of the vaccine, a smaller dose than the usual 30 micrograms given to people 12 and older. The doses will still be scheduled 21 days apart.
The company expects results of trials in children under the age of 5 later this year, according to the release.
Expert Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief, told The Associated Press that scientists are waiting for more details, as the study is ongoing, but that these early results are promising.
The data has not been peer reviewed yet, but Pfizer plans to submit it.