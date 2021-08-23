FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine should help boost confidence among those who are hesitant, said Margaret Day Monday during an MU Health Care media session.
The green light from regulators means a robust quantity of data on quality, safety and effectiveness has been gathered, said Day, an MU Heath Care physician and co-chair of the health system’s vaccine committee.
Approval came after months of vaccine distribution under emergency-use authorization, a limited form of FDA approval used to fast-track vaccines during public health emergencies.
Full approval of the Pfizer vaccine was given for those age 16 and older. It will now be marketed under the name Comirnaty. Emergency-use authorization remains in place for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as for Pfizer for those ages 12-to-15 and for boosters for immunocompromised people.
“I hope that this will be another boost in vaccination confidence for those who are potentially hesitant about it,” Day said. “This is a really exciting milestone for folks waiting on the very rigorous process for