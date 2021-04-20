With vaccine rollout in full swing, Boone County is recording some of the lowest case numbers in months. Daily positive result numbers are now a fraction of what they were in January. Despite being generally lower, this number still fluctuates.
A recent uptick was documented just after MU's spring break, with the school's active cases reaching a high of 35 on April 9.
Sara Humm, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, deconstructed that number.
"There were about 15 cases that were associated with folks who had done some spring break travel," Humm said, citing the Health Department's case investigation process. "That is certainly a much lower number than it could have been."
Humm also noted the number of travel-associated cases was far lower than those recorded after winter break, and lower still than the case numbers at the beginning of the school year.
Health department director Stephanie Browning issued an extension of the current local health order April 13. The extension, which is set to continue through May 12, requires social distancing and masking to be maintained within all establishments.
There is, however, still no requirement to limit capacity or withhold standing bar or buffet services.
Humm said the decision to extend the order was made by the department after analyzing several components, like hospital status and the current workload of contact tracers.
"We had seen an increase in the 18 to 24 population, and they represented a larger amount of the new cases that we had at that time," Humm said.
Humm said one of the reasons for the extension was to give this age group ample time to seek vaccines. The extension was issued only four days after Missouri declared all residents over 16 eligible.
As of Tuesday, almost 35% of the state's population has either received or signed up for a vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Around 24% have completed vaccination.
Nonprofit Covid Act Now reports Boone County's vaccination rates are higher, with just over 42% of the population having received one or more doses and 26% fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough infections represent a concern at this phase of the vaccine rollout. These occur when a person is infected with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. An infection is defined as "breakthrough" if it is contracted two weeks after a person's second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or two weeks after their single-dose vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data indicates the rarity of these cases: the center's website states that as of April 14, more than 75 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. Of these, the CDC received 5,814 reports of breakthrough infections. That's a rate of about 0.008%.
About half of the recorded breakthrough infections were among people older than 60. About 65% of the infections were in females.
Although the CDC is investigating these cases, there does not appear to be an unexpected pattern in the breakthrough infections. The center continues to recommend vaccines for all eligible people and encourages even fully vaccinated people to take safety precautions.
Twenty-nine percent of the CDC's recorded breakout cases are asymptomatic. However, the total number of asymptomatic breakout cases may be higher because people without symptoms are less likely to get tested.
There is also some evidence to support that breakthrough infections may lead to less severe illness, states the CDC website.
"What we've seen so far, on a national scale of folks who are considered those breakthrough cases, is that they have milder cases of COVID where they're not needing hospitalization," Humm said of this evidence.
"I think that's also a good reminder that if they're receiving the two-dose vaccine Pfizer or Moderna, it's important for people to come back and get their second vaccine," Humm added.
The health department has recorded some instances of people getting only the first of two doses, but it's not common. Other factors may be involved as well, such as people changing their second-dose appointments or residents of rural areas finding opportunities closer to home.