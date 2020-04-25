You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Boonville Rotary Club hosts canned food drive

Rob Gordon, president of the Boonville Rotary Club, collects cans

Rob Gordon, president of the Boonville Rotary Club, collects cans from a community member Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. The club set up the drive-thru donation service to minimize the possibility of exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Larry Kempf is given a mask

Larry Kempf is given a mask Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. The rotary club provided masks to people who donated canned goods for the local food pantry. The masks were made by community member Mary Matyas.
The Boonville Rotary Club collects canned food

The Boonville Rotary Club collects canned food Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. “We had so many cans we couldn’t even attempt to count all of them,” Boonville Rotary Club President Rob Gordon said. “But we estimate at least 120 cars came through, so that is a lot of food.”
Boonville Rotary Club member Dave Jonson opens the trunk

Boonville Rotary Club member Dave Jonson opens the trunk of a car to collect cans Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. The food will be donated to the Boonville Neighbors Helping Neighbors and New Franklin Carers food pantries.
Rotary Club member Tabitha Greis gives home-made masks

Rotary Club member Tabitha Greis gives homemade masks to community members Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. Community member Mary Matyas gave 950 masks to the Rotary Club to distribute to the community. She has made over 2500 in total.
A truck covered with purple petals and rain drives

A truck covered with purple petals and rain drives through the Boonville Rotary Club’s food drive Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. “We were worried that the rain would deter people from coming out, but it has not stopped people one bit,” Rotary Club President Rob Gordon said. “I think that says a lot about our community.”
Suzanne Drummond laughs

Suzanne Drummond laughs with Boonville Rotary Club members in the drive-thru food drive Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. The Boonville Rotary Club will be hosting a second food drive in a few weeks.
From left, Boonville Rotary Club members Charlie Rahm, Keith Bail and Dave Johnson unpack

From left, Boonville Rotary Club members Charlie Rahm, Keith Bail and Dave Johnson unpack canned goods Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. The club took extra safety precautions requiring volunteers to wear gloves and masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. “You can’t be too careful,” Johnson said.
A Boonville Rotary Club member hands off a coupon

A Boonville Rotary Club member hands off a coupon for a free car wash to a community member Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. Anyone donating five or more cans received a free car wash from WK Family Dealerships.
Paul Henry talks to Boonville Rotary Club members

Paul Henry talks to Boonville Rotary Club members in the drive-thru food pantry Saturday at the WK Family Dealerships in Boonville. “The rotary club is about service over self,” Boonville Rotary Club President Rob Gordon said. “Boonville has such a strong sense of community and this is just one way of giving back.”
