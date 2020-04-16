PHOTO GALLERY: Eighth Street converted to one way for utility payments

Starting 7 a.m. Thursday, the city of Columbia converted a portion of Eighth Street, in the middle of the block north of Broadway, to a one-way street to accommodate increased traffic at the city’s drive-up utility payment window. While offices remain open, public access to these buildings remain limited because of the pandemic. The drive-thu window will remain open until 5:30 pm, and City of Columbia Utilities is waving all convenience fees for online or by-phone payments. Residents can pay utility bills by going to myutilitybill.como.gov or calling 874-7694.
-
46°
-
Columbia, MO (65201)
Today
Windy at times with rain. Low 38F. ENE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Windy at times with rain. Low 38F. ENE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 6:59 pm
- Full Forecast
-