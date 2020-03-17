The COVID-19 outbreak is compelling places of worship to adapt new ways of reaching and supporting their congregations following CDC and local governments urging large groups not to gather.
Places of worship are adapting to the restrictions placed on group gatherings by canceling services or opting to livestream them to ensure people stay safe without sacrificing their faith.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City announced in a news release Tuesday that from March 18 to at least April 3, all public masses and gatherings are canceled or postponed. The Diocese of Jefferson City's website lists 109 parishes that would be affected by this change.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight, who leads the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City, said in the release: "This is in keeping with the federal directives and other public entities in our area. We offer this decision as part of our effort to help stem the spread of the coronavirus."
"This means all Catholics are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass in person," the announcement said.
The plans moving forward for parishes in the diocese include canceling Sunday masses, postponing Confirmation masses until after Easter and holding online masses. Congregation members should check their own parishes website for their specific plans moving forward with services, the release from the diocese said.
The First Presbyterian Church in Columbia is going to hold online services March 22 and March 29. In the church's Deacon Digest, the board of deacons announced that Lenten Study will still be held Wednesdays at 6 p.m., but there will be no dinner served. The study will be streamed online if members do not want to attend the study in person.
The Missouri United Methodist Church has said on its Facebook page that it will be suspending in-person gatherings until further notice. The church has also announced that it will be sharing more detailed plans about services moving forward soon. The Facebook page is active and can be messaged.
The Congregation Beth Shalom, which serves Columbia's Jewish community, has also said it is changing service plans during this time. Mary Hartigan, who works at the Congregation Beth Shalom, said that this is an interesting challenge and that they have creative people working on ways to still deliver services while protecting at risk communities, such as the elderly.
The Seder that was going to be held is now canceled, as are services and religious school until more information comes out about when it will be appropriate to gather in large numbers, she said. There could be Sunday school packets emailed out to those who want to continue their worship at home.
Hartigan said that the volunteers who are running the congregation are looking into ways to hold online services through Zoom or Skype.
The Islamic Center of Central Missouri's Ghazali school was closed Sunday, according to the group's website, but there were no additional details available about plans moving forward.
The Crossing has canceled all meeting and events until March 29. It is offering online services Sundays at 8:20 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
In a news release, the Salvation Army said it was temporarily suspending worship services.