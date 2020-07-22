If you’ve seen signs asking for coins around Columbia, it’s because there’s a national coin shortage.
The circulation of coins from consumers to businesses has slowed since the U.S. Mint reduced its production and some retail shops, bank branches and laundromats have closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Businesses have not asked for more coins than usual, said Mary Wilkerson, senior vice president of marketing at Central Bank of Boone County. “But there has been a change in the ability of banks to provide coins.”
The gap between supply and demand is expected to be 2.3 to 3.5 billion coins per month, according to the Federal Reserve.
The U.S. Mint could make new coins, but it costs 2 cents to mint a penny, and the creation of new money can lead to inflation and decrease the value of U.S. money.
More than 4 billion coins were circulated each month in early 2020, said Matt Cook, president and CEO of the Missouri Bankers Association, in a news release.
“Those numbers dropped to less than 2 billion beginning in April,” he said.
Many consumers began shopping online and using credit cards to avoid physical contact associated with cash and change. The shift in how people are shopping is problematic because less than 20% of coins in circulation today are newly minted.
Businesses in Columbia, like the Heidelberg, Room 38, Addison’s and Sophia’s, said their customers have increasingly used credit and debit cards.
The co-owner of Addison’s and Sophia’s restaurants, Adam Dushoss, said his businesses have not been affected by the shortage because they mostly rely on credit transactions. About eight months ago, they started rounding up customer change to the nearest quarter, he said.
Using quarters only instead of smaller coins saves time and energy, which helps provide good service to customers, Dushoss said. “I would be surprised if other restaurants take the time to count out pennies,” he said.
CVS, Walmart and Kroger are among major retailers feeling the effects of the coin shortage. Kroger has asked customers to round up and donate their change to charity to help get more coins into circulation.
CVS and Walmart are still accepting cash, but they encourage customers to pay by credit card or exact change. Some of Walmart’s self checkout registers have been programmed to accept cards only.
The downturn in coin use is partially due to infection control.
COVID-19 can last on surfaces from hours to days, recent studies show. The virus can survive for about three days on plastic and stainless steel materials, while it can survive on copper for about four hours. Scientists agree the amount of viable virus on a surface decreases as time passes.
So if you’re looking for another “clean out the cabinet” job, this might be the time to get rid of that big jar of pennies.
“We would be happy to take your coins,” Wilkerson said.
She encouraged people to bring coins to the counting machine at Central Bank of Boone County at Eighth Street and Broadway in downtown Columbia.