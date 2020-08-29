Since students came back to town, both MU and Columbia Police have been breaking up gatherings that have exceeded the size limit set by city ordinance. Both agencies say they've been using those opportunities to “educate” students about the rules and staying safe.
The changes announced Friday in the ordinance by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department reduces the maximum public and private gathering size from 100 people to 20, aligning with the 20-person limit set by MU. The exception to this limit is any gathering or event held at a business or institution, which remains limited to 50% occupancy of the space or 100 people, whichever is less.
Despite the limits that have been in place, reports of peace disturbances have come from many of the places students congregate, including Greek houses, East Campus and on-campus locations and student apartments.
Sara Diedrich, MU Police public safety information specialist, said the department’s role in enforcing the rules on the size of gatherings has been educational. Officers are focused on helping students, faculty and staff understand university expectations and hoping they adhere to policies to stop the spread of the virus, she said.
That's often the role officers play because people can't be arrested for refusing to follow social distance guidelines or not wearing a mask. Any infractions the officers deem necessary for follow-up are handled by MU Student Affairs.
“The one thing to understand here is that these are university policies, so violations of these aren’t crimes,” Diedrich said. “It’s a question of conduct, so students who would fail to follow these policies would be referred to the MU Office of [Student] Accountability and Support for a possible student conduct violation.”
Often when MU Police respond to reports of a gathering or loud music at a location, they talk to the people gathered about COVID-19 policies before sometimes asking them to hold down the noise or disperse.
Columbia Police responded to dozens of peace disturbances between Aug. 15 and Aug. 26 alone, and several of them were downtown or in East Campus. However, it can be hard to determine whether the disturbances were from large gatherings. Understanding the background of each peace disturbance requires looking at the report, and if officers handle the disturbance at the scene, they may not write one, said Jeff Pitts, Columbia Police public information officer.
“Not all calls have a report taken,” Pitts explained. “That would be if a violation of law did not occur or [there was] no evidence to support, or if it was handled on-scene where no report was necessary. So it would not be easy to determine the number of peace disturbances that the officers responded to over this past weekend and how it ties into social distancing.”
Columbia Police Lieutenant Chad Gooch said the department has extra staffing at the beginning of the fall semester to adjust for the higher call volume, and this year was no exception. Calls can include complaints about parties, traffic or loud voices and music. The only major change in addressing calls this year is officers' use of "appropriate PPE" and social distancing in their interactions.
“We will usually have large gatherings, whether it’s in apartment complexes that usually have a high volume of students, or whether it’s in the East Campus area, sometimes it’s even downtown,” Gooch said.
During the weekend of Aug. 21, the extra patrol responded to 17 peace disturbances, seven of which were determined to be unfounded. The officers delivered warnings to the remaining 10.
“We try to do that initially given the opportunity for educational purposes,” Gooch said. “A lot of these people are new to town.”
If the officers see the need to elevate their response, they will issue a summons or relay information to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services via email or video.
That's where complaints typically go, Pitts said.
“It is more in their purview,” Pitts said. “Obviously if a call comes into dispatch, an officer will respond as they come in, but most of the time the health department is the one handling that.”
Any gatherings and other COVID-19 regulation violations can be reported to MU via the COVID Safety Measures Reporting Form, whether at an on-campus location, downtown business or off-campus residential area.