People who visited the pool at Brookside Midtown on Friday could have been in contact with an infectious COVID-19 case, according to a press release from the Boone County Health Department.
The Health Department advises people who were at the pool during that time to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
If someone does develop symptoms, the Health Department recommends that the person contact their health care provider, get tested and remain at home away from others while waiting for the test results.
If the test results come back positive, the person will be asked to quarantine for 14 days — the normal procedure in such cases.
COVID-19 symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or dfficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
On Wednesday, the Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported cases to 232 and total active cases to 43. There have been 34 travel-related cases, 120 cases via contact to a confirmed case, 61 community transmitted cases and 17 unknown cases.