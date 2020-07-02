Boone County crossed the 400 mark for COVID-19 cases with 39 new cases reported Thursday — a new daily high.
The previous daily high occurred Tuesday with 25 new cases.
The rate of Boone County residents testing positive has increased to 12% this week, according to a city news release. Last week the county reported an 8.2% rate of positive tests.
“Our contact tracing efforts have quickly become overwhelmed and positivity rates continue to climb,” Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning said in the release. “We are working closely with our city and county partners to implement additional mitigation measures in order to avoid returning to more strict regulations.”
The Boone County Health Department tweeted that in eight days, Boone County went from 301 cases to over 400 total cases.
Previously, it took the county 14 days to go from 201 cases to 300 cases, 26 days to go from 101 cases to 200 cases and 55 days to go from one case to 100 cases.
There have been substantially fewer tests conducted in late June than in May and early June.
The total number of tests given in the county has not been reported for the first 55-day period.
However, from May 16 to June 10 (the 26-day period), the county conducted 8,601 tests. From June 11 to June 24 (the 14-day period), the county conducted 2,622 tests. From June 25 to Thursday (the eight-day period) the county conducted 738 tests, with Thursday’s test numbers not yet reported.
The 39 new cases bring the total cases to 429 and total active cases to 137, according to Boone County’s COVID-19 information hub.
There are no new deaths, no changes in hospitalization numbers and 290 people released from isolation.
Young people accounted for a majority of the 39 new cases. The 20-24 age group saw 11 new cases, the 14-19 age group had 10 cases and the 0-14 age group showed four cases. Ages groups past the 20-24 group saw fewer than four new cases in each grouping.
While most young people who are positive COVID-19 cases do not have fatal symptoms, they can still spread the virus to more vulnerable populations, county officials said.
Of the total cases to date, 37 contracted COVID-19 from travel, 233 via contact to a confirmed case, 116 from community transmission, and 43 cases are pending or unknown.
Also Thursday, the Missouri Hospital Association released its new weekly update that uses info from June 21 to last Saturday.
Cases per 100,000 Boone County residents increased from 160.9 to 204.5, according to MHA’s report.
The report also recommends that Missouri conduct 9,682 daily tests. The state failed to reach that number; it conducted an average of 7,367 daily tests during that time period.
Central Missouri failed to reach its 931 recommended daily test goal, instead conducting an average of 623 daily tests.
The report provides daily test recommendations for seven regions in Missouri and not for individual counties.
The reproductive rate slightly decreased from 1.106 to 1.082. The reproductive rate estimates how many people one COVID-19 case can infect.
Missouri reports 22,283 total cases. There has been a 1.1% increase in statewide cases in 24 hours and a 8.9% increase in statewide cases in seven days, according to the state’s COVID-19 information hub. Those numbers reflect a 72 hour delay.
Boone County started to record recovered cases on March 30 and then changed its “recovered” cases section to “released from isolation” on April 28 to reflect the condition of the cases more accurately.
According to the City of Columbia, those “released from isolation” include people who:
- No longer have a fever.
- Have had an improvement in respiratory symptoms.
- Have had two negative COVID-19 test results that were collected at least 24 hours apart or have passed at least seven days since symptoms first appeared.