The Health Department is warning of a possible exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who visited Room 38 from June 22-25.
People who were at the bar during those days should monitor themselves for symptoms, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said in a news release.
"The possible exposure resulted from crowded conditions and an inability to identify all possible close contacts," the release stated.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
The Health Department said anyone with those symptoms should talk to their health care provider and get tested for the virus.
People are advised to remain at home after being tested. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
For more information on local testing sites, please visit https://www.como.gov/health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/.