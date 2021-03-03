JEFFERSON CITY — House lawmakers voted in favor of a proposal Wednesday that gives local politicians final say over health departments’ ability to issue closures during public health emergencies.
The effort comes after Gov. Mike Parson and leading Republican lawmakers’ yearlong insistence on a decentralized approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri to appeal to his base, relegating mask mandates and stay-at-home orders to local health departments.
The governor has previously cited local control as the main reason statewide orders recommended by public health experts and the White House Task Force weren’t issued.
House Bill 75 — carried by Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis — is in the same vein as a trove of legislation introduced early this session by Republican lawmakers looking to impose time-limited powers on local health authorities’ ability to issue closures for reasons of public health or safety.
A public official would only be able to order closure for up to 15 days before requiring approval of the local government body, such as a county commission, for a second period of up to 15 days.
An order may be extended an additional 10 days at a time — up to three times — upon a two-thirds vote of the government body. Any additional 10-day extensions from that point on would require unanimous approval of the government body.
Murphy said local governments need to be able to act, but shouldn’t be able to pass rules that cause hardships without oversight of elected officials.
State Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, the bill’s co-sponsor, said it provides “a framework to ensure that any infringement on freedom are limited and carefully considered.”
She cited an example. “I had a pet groomer, for instance, who had to fight to be able to try to justify why grooming pets was something essential, that some of these dogs have to shave down to their skins if they didn’t get groomed regularly,” Walsh said. “It was just heartbreaking to go hear folks have to justify their business whether or not it was essential.”
Murphy insisted that the bill does not take away local control or ignore science. Health department representatives have expressed that the bill ignores the complexity of the decision-making behind public health directives, especially during a pandemic.
Larry Jones, director of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, said after the vote that lawmakers are “throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”
“It’s a shame that the legislature is feeling a necessity to make this change based upon a pandemic experience that is very different than normal times,” Jones said.
He echoed concerns that the proposal is too broad and would impede on health departments beyond the scope of COVID-19 restrictions, “whether it be food-borne diseases, whether it be sexually transmitted diseases, whether it be person-to-person, whether it be animal to human,” Jones said.
“Those are all contagious diseases and that’s basically the reason why you pass an order,” he added, “to be able to keep people from getting sick.”
In January testimony opposing similar proposals before a House committee, former Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard noted the differences between local public health agencies and how they function, encouraging lawmakers to “talk to stakeholders that work with entities to try to create a collaborative approach.”
The former county health chief said during his testimony that when he has had to issue an order in Springfield to apply to all of Greene County, he has to run it by elected officials and others.
“Oftentimes, it relies on having local relationships with health care providers, with your chamber of commerce,” he said at the time, “and you try to run that through all your stakeholders.”
Jones echoed this sentiment.
“They need those businesses to stay open if at all possible because they are tax supported,” he said. “So, when the business is closed, that hurts governmental income. It’s the type of thing, that, it’s not taken lightly.”
Democratic lawmakers have blasted Republican colleagues for downplaying concerns about the spread of a novel pathogen.
“I’m actually kind of shocked by what I am hearing today,” said Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis, said. “You all are worried about going to your bars and playing soccer.”
More than 8,000 Missourians have died since the novel virus’ introduction and regional hospitals have at times struggled caring for waves of the state’s sickest patients.
The bill requires one more vote of House members and then will go before the Senate.