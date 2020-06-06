A rally Saturday protesting the outsourcing of custodial and landscaping jobs at MU drew roughly 150 people to Traditions Plaza on campus .
Members of Laborers Local 955, representing public sector workers in Missouri, helped organize the rally. Attendees included MU custodians, landscapers and other workers and supporters.
“My job may be ... in jeopardy," protester Randy Wallace said. "Do I wait (for MU) to get rid of me, or do I try to speak up from the job?”
“Stop the cuts," one speaker yelled to the crowd. "Don’t take these jobs away.” Supporters applauded and cheered.
Cindy Hutchinson, a teacher in Columbia Public Schools, spoke first in Spanish then in English to show her support for MU employees.
Former MU employee Meghon Ross held a sign that read, "People are not essential one day and expendable the next." Ross said she is upset with MU for eliminating the jobs of people "on the front lines, keeping things clean and keeping things safe and running."
Custodian Tammy Walker said she has worked at MU for 27 years but now will probably lose her job or be a part-time worker.
“If they outsource, I lose my insurance, and my retirement won’t be enough to pay my bills," Walker said. "I lose everything.”
After the speeches, the protesters marched.
As part of budget-cutting measures, MU is accepting proposals to outsource custodial and landscaping jobs. The deadline is Monday for landscaping proposals and Wednesday for custodial proposals, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
Basi said he expects a decision to be made by the end of June and the selected vendor, if there is one, to start in August.
MU employs about 250 custodians and 31 landscapers and has contracts with vendors for custodial services in some buildings, including Mizzou North and MizzouRec, Basi said.