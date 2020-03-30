Providence Urgent Care on Nifong Boulevard is now offering a new treatment option that will allow some patients to receive care while practicing social distancing.
Seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., patients with respiratory issues will be able to receive curbside care, with an evaluation conducted right in their own car.
According to Dan Geer, Providence Urgent Care’s area operations manager, the doors of both locations will be locked, but patients will be able to complete a screening over the phone to determine if they need curbside care.
All other services normally provided by the clinic will be available inside for any patient that doesn’t require treatment from their vehicle.
"We want to emphasize that if a patient is having respiratory issues to go to our Nifong location," Geer said. Both Providence Urgent Care locations in Columbia are open, but Nifong is better equipped for curbside care.
Nearby clinics are taking similar precautions. Columbia Urgent Care is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and is asking potential patients to call or complete an evaluation online before being admitted.