With warm weather and plateauing COVID-19 cases, restrictions are loosening.
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning released a statement lifting COVID-19 safety restrictions on many — but not all — large group activities. Social distancing and face masks are still required.
Taking effect noon Wednesday:
- Occupancy limits for large gatherings or events held at businesses and entertainment venues have been removed.
- The limit on group sizes at bars, restaurants and entertainment venues have been removed.
The limit for entertainment facilities and arcades for children are removed; businesses are encouraged, but not required, to limit occupancy.
Child care, day camps and other similar providers are allowed to operate and are also encouraged to limit the number of participants in any single group to a maximum of 50 children but not required. But, masking and social distancing guidelines are still required.
Organizers of sports and similar activities are encouraged, but again not required, to keep groups to 50 participants. The limits on spectators have been removed. Social distancing at pools should be maintained.
Public gatherings of more than 250 people need to submit an operational plan for approval, and social distancing and face masks are still required.
All employees who are unable to be vaccinated and are able to work from home are encouraged to continue working from home to the greatest extent possible.
”We are glad to see that there haven’t been any recent spikes in new positive COVID-19 cases,” Browning said in a news release. “While many in our community are being vaccinated, not everyone has had the opportunity to be vaccinated yet so we need to continue spread mitigation efforts such as masking and social distancing to keep our community safe and healthy.”