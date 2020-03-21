The city has suspended all fares for the GoCOMO transit system until May 1.
The suspension includes fares for all fixed-route buses and for paratransit service, Ashlyn Sherman, marketing specialist for the city's Public Works Department, said in an email.
OATS Transit, a private paratransit organization mostly for senior citizens and people with disabilities, announced in a news release that it would only provide "essential service transportation" starting March 23 through at least April 6. The essential service transportation includes dialysis, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and trips to food banks, according to the release.
Beside cleaning and disinfecting measure, OATS will also limit the amount of passengers on each bus.
GoCOMO is encouraging passengers to practice social distancing. It also has made hand sanitizer available on every bus and is using disinfectant spray to "regularly clean all handholds and stainless steel," Sherman wrote.
The fixed routes of GoCOMO run from 6:25 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to the GoCOMO website. One route goes to the north of the city, one to the south, two to the west and two to the east.