COVID-19 information about how to properly protect yourself is spreading rapidly, and not all of it is the same.
Should you be wearing a face covering? What about gloves? And can you see a close friend?
Christelle Ilboudo, a pediatric infectious disease expert and physician at MU Health Care, answered these questions and more to help you stay safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Homemade face coverings and how they work
Q: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending face coverings for everyone, but the World Health Organization has yet to make that recommendation. Should people, regardless of whether they’re sick, be wearing face coverings?
A: So face coverings are good when people are asymptomatic, or before they have symptoms, to help protect the people around them.
It’s being said that wearing a mask or face covering can prevent you from infecting others, but won’t necessarily protect you from getting sick. How does that work?
Hand hygiene, along with wearing the mask, go a long way. The mask can protect with the respiratory droplets, but it doesn’t help protect from the viruses that can be picked up just by simply touching things around that the infected people have touched or may have contaminated.
If I’m making a homemade mask, since medical masks should be saved for health care workers, what fabric should I use, and how many layers?
I think cotton is a good material, and they usually recommend multiple layers. So there’s actually a great video on the CDC’s website that talks about just using a plain cotton T-shirt, and you can make three, six layers essentially out of it.
What characteristics of a mask make it effective?
The important message here is that it has to be something that’s breathable, but it has to be more than one layer with the idea again that if I sneeze through it, I shouldn’t be able to see my saliva or my sneeze on the other side of the cover. However many layers is necessary to contain that is what we recommend.
How often should people be replacing or washing their masks?
I think it depends on how much they’re using it. If somebody’s only wearing it for... a few minutes a day, they could probably wait a couple of days before washing. But if it’s something that they have to wear for eight hours continuously, then washing that face covering as soon as they take it off is recommended. Also, if you happen to be sneezing or drooling or have wetness of that face covering, then it makes sense to wash it as soon as you take it off.
Gloves and cross contamination
Should people be wearing gloves?
I don’t personally recommend gloves, and there are many reasons why. There’s a lot of bacteria that live on different surfaces that we pick up, and people wearing gloves have a false sense of protection.
How can people avoid cross-contamination, especially if they’re wearing protective equipment like gloves or face coverings?
An example that I have is that you have your gloves on, you leave your car, but then you pick up your cell phone out of your purse. So whatever is on that cell phone just got on your gloves. You walk into the store, whatever you pick up there has some stuff on it, you touch your phone again, touch that bag, so you end up actually contaminating a lot of surfaces. The easier thing, in my opinion, is just washing hands.
What counts as social distancing
As far as social distancing, what qualifies? Does hanging out with one close friend or some neighbors count?
What I typically tell people is that social distancing, if you’re going to be in a group, it has to be a group where you know everybody’s whereabouts. You know where they’re going and where they’re coming. So this is why the family unit or household unit is the best group of people to isolate with because you know exactly where they’re going and who they’ve been in touch with. The issue comes when you talk about ‘Okay, well, what about my neighbor right across the street?’ Well, if you don’t have any understanding or idea around who that neighbor is around, then that potentially increases your circle of exposure.
And what about the six feet between people rule?
As far as the six feet, that applies to going outside. Again, if you’re going to go in public places that you have to be out where you don’t know those people, so you don’t have a good way of tracking, ‘Well, who have they been exposed to?’ If you don’t have a good way of getting that information then yes, staying six feet away from those people makes sense.
How the virus spreads
How does the virus spread?
The primary way that the virus is transmitted is via the cough water droplets and the sneezing droplets and when we talk loudly. If people are able to isolate like we’re recommending, staying home and staying in their close family circle, that goes a longer way to help prevent infection spread than the face covering.
How do wet particles versus aerosols transmit the virus?
There’s a lot of confusion about that. Aerosols are very tiny, tiny droplets that we can’t see compared to the (water) droplets, which are when you sneeze you can sometimes see those water droplets in the air. And in general, being that six feet away can help in the spread of the visible or the bigger size water particles.
Is there a difference between wet particles and aerosols with how likely they are to infect someone?
I think the biggest factor really is how much virus is in that water droplet. So we know that the sicker somebody is, the more viruses they have or viral load they have, so the more likely they are to infect other people. Somebody who is fighting the virus off and has mild symptoms does not have that many viruses hanging around in their secretions, so their ability to infect others is lower. It’s not just the simple water droplet size, small versus big. It’s also how much virus is in those water droplets.
As for transmission via surfaces, should people be disinfecting packages or groceries?
I don’t recommend that they do that. What I’d recommend is washing their hands when they open those packages. And the reason is that when you look at the studies that look at the virus surviving on surfaces, those were very specific conditions meaning it’s very specific temperature and a very specific humidity. It’s a little hard to translate what the studies done in a research environment mean for day-to-day, everyday care. I have not heard of anybody getting infected from receiving a package or getting food delivered to them.
What Missourians need to understand
Is there anything that people really aren’t understanding about this virus?
I think for us, in Mid-Missouri anyways, it’s sometimes the lack of understanding how bad coronavirus can be. So just being mindful that there is still potential for our cases in Missouri to go up, and there is still potential for us to have the unfortunate tragedy that we are seeing in other places.