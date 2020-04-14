It was Saturday night, and East Campus was quiet.
Carrie Niswonger, her five roommates and one friend sat around a bonfire outside their East Campus house. The group said the only parties and gatherings they’d noticed lately had remained within households, with no outside guests.
Columbia and Boone County have been under a stay-at-home order since March 25. Gov. Mike Parson announced a statewide order April 3. Both are set to end April 24 but can be extended if necessary.
Local officials have said the orders are working and encouraged people to continue following them at a news conference April 8.
At the regular City Council meeting April 7, however, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning said there had been some trouble with people obeying the order, particularly in places full of younger residents — such as East Campus.
“We need to stop having parties in the East Campus,” Browning told Mayor Brian Treece at the meeting. “Those would be my recommendations. Our young people have not, obviously, heard about the orders.”
Monday, Browning said in an email that she had not heard any recent complaints. “It could be that they are still happening and not making their way to me,” she said.
Niswonger said she felt as if East Campus were a scapegoat because of its high population of college students. After videos of college students on spring break in Florida went viral during the pandemic, she said she thought people began to see students in general as a problem.
“I see people on social media are still going out and still going to big gatherings of people they’re not quarantined with, and I’m like: ‘Well, that’s not how it works,’” Niswonger said. “It’s people who don’t take it seriously.”
She and her roommates agreed that they appreciate the steps the city has taken.
East Campus is in Sixth Ward Council member Betsy Peters’s jurisdiction. She said she had heard several complaints, but she believed the people breaking the order might not have known about it.
“I’ve heard from two different people in East Campus that there were parties happening and that they didn’t think the students realized that there was a 10-person limit and a 6-foot distancing,” Peters said.
“I presume they went home for spring break and came back and just didn’t realize the current state of the city.”
Education is the city’s first defense for people not abiding by the stay-at-home order, according to the order’s FAQ.
If the behavior continues, though, police can issue fines or imprisonment.
“If we hear of a resident not following the order, we will provide education to ensure they fully understand the order released,” the FAQ reads. “If needed, fines and penalties will be used as a last resort.”
Peters said she hopes education will be effective. “I expect they’ll stop as soon as they know about (the order). They just have to know about it.”
MU’s Stankowski Field has been an occasional hub of activity. The field is still open for people to exercise because getting outside is encouraged, but a sign on the fence reminds visitors of the rules: Stay 6 feet apart, and no team sports.
Despite the notice, a group of six friends from Rock Bridge High School met Thursday night to play a game of Spikeball.
The sport involves hitting a ball into a trampoline. The Spikeball website calls it a mix of volleyball and four square. The boys were pushing each other out of the way to hit the ball, violating the 6-foot rule.
The orders also discourage people from meeting up with those outside their household for non-essential reasons.
Because school was put online for the rest of the school year, the boys said they wanted a way to get some exercise with the friends they used to see every day.
“Quarantine sucks. It’s really boring at the house,” Grant Williamson said. “So coming out here, being able to come out here, is really nice.”
The group said they didn’t disagree with the order, though David Gysberg said he didn’t completely agree with it, either. He worried about the number of people who had lost their jobs because of businesses being forced to close.
“I think younger people should still be allowed to get out and work at least because most young people are at such a low risk,” he said. “If they catch it, they’re not going to be severely, severely affected by it.”
In Boone County, 22 of the 86 cases of COVID-19 infection that had been confirmed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday were among people ages 15 to 24.
The Rock Bridge students said they weren’t concerned about possible infection because none of them or their families had been showing symptoms. People infected with the virus can be asymptomatic and still contagious, but the boys said they’d weighed the risk.
It’s crucial that the community continues to follow the order as much as possible, Peters said.
“A lot of this, as in anything, is that people need to agree to do it,” she said. “That’s the reason we all stop at red lights. We assume we’re going to do it, and we assume you’re going to do it.”