Ragtag Cinema will suspend all programming starting Tuesday and plans to reopen April 3.
The decision was made in the interest of keeping the public safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cinema is making the commitment to continue paying their staff, according to a statement on their website.
"Our responsibility has always been, and always will be, to our community," the statement read. "As a commitment to the incredible people that make Ragtag happen every day, we will be paying our cinema staff through this initial closure."
To support the theater's commitment, the public can buy memberships, purchase gift cards or make a donation. All three of these options can be done through its website.