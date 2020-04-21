Essential workers looking for child care in Boone County have a new option, courtesy of Rainbow House.
The organization is offering free 24-hour emergency child care services to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic through funding provided by the Boone County Children's Services Fund. To provide the service, Rainbow House modified a part of its building to accommodate more children. Interested parents can call 474-6600 to inquire.
"We knew that there would be a need for essential workers who have to perform their job but maybe have lost access to where their kids go during the day, whether that's school or day care," Richie Vanskike, director of development for Rainbow House, said.
Vanskike said Rainbow House is defining "essential personnel" as first responders, health care workers and other people whose jobs provide health and safety to the public.
He said safety is paramount and before anyone is admitted, families will fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire. Rainbow House workers will wear full personal protective equipment when interacting with the kids, and Rainbow House will also provide masks to the children in its care. Workers will take the temperatures of both kids and staff before entry into the facility each day.
"When kids see a person working in full protective gear, it seems like it might be scary, but our people have done an amazing job of ensuring children are enjoying their time in the shelter," he said.