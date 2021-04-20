JEFFERSON CITY — After just four years as Missouri's health director, Randall Williams is stepping down from the position, effective immediately.
Robert Knodell, Gov. Mike Parson's deputy chief of staff, will serve as acting director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the governor announced in a press release Tuesday.
Parson said he received Williams's letter of resignation Tuesday morning, but did not give a reason for his departure.
“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Parson said in a written statement. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Knodell has served as the governor's deputy chief of staff since 2017. Throughout the pandemic, Knodell has been active in the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution.
“As deputy chief of staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Parson said.
Williams' tenure was rocky, with a series of controversies leading up to the pandemic. House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade highlighted many of those in a statement released after Williams' departure.
“During his tenure at the Department of Health and Senior Services, Director Williams unethically tracked the menstrual cycles of Missouri women without their knowledge or consent, bungled the implementation of legalized medical marijuana, led the state’s failed response to COVID-19 and routinely refused to answer basic questions from lawmakers," Quade said.
"Through it all he somehow managed to keep his job," she said. "With his sudden and unexplained resignation, one can’t help but wonder what finally convinced the governor to show him the door.”