Local home sale statistics for this spring are a cause for hope, says Columbia Board of Realtors President Chris Martin.
The Columbia Board of Realtors on Monday released the home sale data for the year so far, and overall they indicate a strong first quarter, Martin said.
Although the number of homes going on the market has dipped since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the Columbia market has felt mitigated effects and is outperforming Missouri overall, Martin said.
In March, single-family home sales increased 17.5% compared to last year, according to the report. Comparatively, the state’s home sales decreased by 19.4% from March 2019, according to the report.
“We saw this in the ’08 financial crisis as well — Columbia’s pretty well insulated,” Martin said. “We have a very high employment rate, a strong job market here.”
“So far, we’re doing much better, outperforming the state very well. And I see that continuing, too,” he said.
However, the effects of the pandemic have increasingly become apparent this month. Listings have gone down 38% during the month, according to the report.
“Some of that comes with the uncertainty with the virus and with the economy,” Martin said. “If you put your house on the market, you’re opening it up to being shown to the general populace, and some people weren’t completely comfortable with letting anyone and everyone go through their home.”
When houses are shown, real estate agents in Columbia have taken care to minimize risk, the report noted.
Among the steps taken are conducting open houses through social media and having sellers leave doors open and lights on so those touring homes don’t have to open doors or turn lights on as a way of minimizing physical contact with the property during in-person showings.
Even with the drop in market activity this month, prices have remained relatively stable, according to the report.
As the stay-at-home order is approaching its end date, Martin said listings are potentially beginning to rebound: “It seems like as we get closer to that May 3, May 4 date, there’s starting to be a little more activity as far as listings go, with people starting to get ready to get their house on the market within the next month or so.”
But the extended future is harder to predict, according to Martin.
“The one positive we’re seeing, it looks like interest rates are going to stay low for a while,” Martin said. “So, while we are seeing fewer listings, we’re still seeing very strong buyer demand for those listings. It’s held up the market pretty well.”
The report from Missouri Realtors also noted the interest rates have held steady at historic lows. According to Freddie Mac, the national average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in March was 3.45%, down from the previous month and March 2019.
Martin said high unemployment and changes to the credit market could affect the trends in the long run but that as of now, the resilience of buyer demand in the Columbia area has led him to be hopeful for sales this summer.