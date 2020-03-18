Many blood drives have been canceled across the nation, resulting in sharp decreases in blood donation. The American Red Cross, which has implemented new health safety measures, is urging healthy individuals to donate blood, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
There is no data or evidence that COVID-19 or other respiratory viruses can be transmitted by blood transfusion, said Joe Zydlo, Red Cross external communications manager.
He said 192 blood drives have been canceled in the Missouri-Arkansas region, resulting in 7,337 fewer donations. A large portion of these donations were lost with the cancellation of MU's annual spring blood drive, a three-day drive that normally brings in around 1,800 donations, Zydlo said.
The blood shortage could impact patients in need, including cancer patients, those who need surgery or are victims of car crashes and other emergencies, according to Zydlo.
“In our experience, the American public comes together to support those in need during times of shortage, and that support is needed now more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said in the release. “Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.”
Zydlo said the Red Cross is following the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new measures include:
- Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive. Those with a temperature over 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit will be deferred, Zydlo said.
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
- Spacing beds apart to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.
- Increasing disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
These new measures are being implemented in addition to current safety protocols followed by Red Cross employees, which include wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas and using sterile collection sets.
The Columbia Donation Center is open Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations made at the center are distributed to 63 hospitals around Missouri after being tested in St. Louis, Zydlo said.
"You can still go out and give blood," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wednesday morning on NBC. "We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement."