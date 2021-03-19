Phyllis Ann Rice Nov. 24, 1942 — Sept. 28, 2020
Phyllis Ann Rice of Columbia died at age 77 on Sept. 28, 2020, at University Hospital.
Ms. Rice was born in Macomb, Illinois, and spent her young childhood in Walnut Grove, Illinois, before her family moved to Clark County, Missouri, when she was 12.
“My mom was a very vibrant light on this earth,” Ms. Rice’s daughter Elizabeth Jordheim said. “She lived a life of generosity and grace, sharing everything she could with family, friends and strangers — often, soon-to-become friends.”
Throughout her life, Ms. Rice worked as a high school home economics teacher in Brashear, Missouri, a guidance counselor at NMSU, an adjunct instructor at Hannibal-LaGrange College and a receptionist at several medical institutions over the past 30 years.
“I called her ‘Mom of the World,’” Jordheim said. “Because she was forever taking someone under her wing, and I know she did this way more often than I was ever even aware.”
Ms. Rice enjoyed singing in her church’s choir, giving piano lessons, sewing and needlework, cooking, traveling and playing bridge with friends.
“She loved to laugh, she loved beauty in nature and art, she was smart and kind and an excellent cook and hostess, she shared her musical talents as a teacher and performer, she fiercely valued education and thought it should be available to all,” Jordheim said.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Wells Rice Jordheim and son, William Edward Rice; her five grandchildren, Helena Ann Jordheim, Carolyn Elizabeth Jordheim, Allee Jo Rice, Emily Mae Rice and Daniel Ellis Rice and other family members.
“She was one classy lady, and my very best friend,” Jordheim said. “Definitely gone too soon.”
Gus H. Kolilis Dec. 6, 1941 — Feb. 4, 2021
Gus H. Kolilis of Columbia died at age 79 on Feb. 4, 2021.
Originally from St. Louis, Mr. Kolilis graduated from MU and worked as a St. Louis City police officer until 1990. He was a member of the St. Louis Police Veterans and the Missouri Police Chiefs Association. He was also chief of Capitol Police and Chief of the State Technical Assistance Team. Mr. Kolilis was an FBI National Academy graduate of class 195.
Mr. Kolilis was responsible for the rapid growth of child fatality review boards across the country, said Terri Covington, head of the National Resource Center on Child Death Review in an article by the Associated Press.
“We have an excellent system in Missouri,” St. Louis County Medical Examiner Mary Case said in the article. “But much of that excellence is because of him.”
Mr. Kolilis retired in April 2009 after 43 years in law enforcement. He is survived by his wife, Sally Kolilis. His parents, Gus Kolilis and Winnie Hill Kolilis, and son, Robert Joseph Kolilis, a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper, died earlier.
Information submitted by Elizabeth Jordheim and Sally Kolilis.