With universities nationwide turning to online teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, remote proctoring services have seen an increase in public attention and criticism.
Universities partner with remote proctoring services, which are third-party companies, to conduct online exams for classes. To ensure students maintain academic integrity while taking online exams, these proctoring services monitor and record students using the webcams and microphones attached to each student’s computer.
However, the services using surveillance methods to gather information troubled MU rising junior Yousuf El-Jayyousi of Columbia. When a professor for one of his online summer classes explained how the class would use Proctorio, a remote proctoring service, El-Jayyousi was outraged and said the service invaded his privacy.
“Honestly, the most concerning thing was her demonstrating that you have to pick up your webcam and show your entire room and your surroundings before even starting the test,” El-Jayyousi said. “It seems very unnecessary, but that’s just the first thing that set it off before I starting doing a lot more research into the program itself.”
When he contacted his professor about his concerns, the recommendation was that he drop the class if he was uncomfortable using Proctorio. However, to graduate before his four-year scholarship expires, El-Jayyousi needs to take summer classes to complete his biomedical engineering degree.
The professor also suggested he share his concerns with the UM System Office of eLearning.
El-Jayyousi emailed MU administration, including the chancellor’s office, to voice his privacy and security concerns. He sent the email June 8 and had not received a response as of Tuesday.
Privacy policies differ
In addition to using Proctorio, MU uses the remote proctoring services Examity and ProctorU, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Each company has notable differences in its privacy policies. For Proctorio, which El-Jayyousi uses for his two summer classes, the company states in its privacy policy that it gathers little personal information other than a student’s full name, email address, phone number and institution. The company may use de-identified data for its own usage.
ProctorU’s privacy policy says it will retain collected information “for as long as necessary.” The company uses facial recognition software to verify a student’s identity. Similar software is used to track the patterns of a student’s keystrokes on a keyboard and use that information for verification as well.
Collecting information like facial characteristics is part of something called biometrics, which is the measurement and analysis of biological characteristics such as a person’s face. All three companies use biometric software to some extent, and all use facial recognition. All three services also specify that if legally required, they will turn over personal information to law enforcement or the government if they have such information.
Compared to the other two services, Examity’s privacy policy is much more loose. The company’s policy states it gathers information that will help “to identify the student with reasonable certainty.” By reasonably identify, Examity means it collects enough information to ensure that a faculty member or Examity employee can identify a student unfamiliar to them.
The information Examity collects includes but is not limited to a student’s name, family members, biometric information and other information that is “linked or linkable to a specific student.”
However, Basi said in an email that MU’s contracts with these three companies have strict requirements regarding student privacy.
“We take privacy very seriously,” he wrote. “Any contracts we have entered into with software companies have strict requirements about student privacy. We understand students’ concerns and are working to offer alternatives to assessments when possible.”
For remote instruction, especially during the recent spring semester when classes moved from in-person to online, MU pointed instructors toward Panopto and Zoom to deliver lectures or discussions with students.
Panopto is used for recording lectures and posting them for students to view independently. Zoom is used for hosting live meetings in which an instructor could deliver lectures and encourage discussion among students.
Although Zoom meetings uses participants’ webcams and microphones, users have the option of disabling both during a meeting.
Some alternatives available
For more than five years, MU has worked with remote proctoring services to manage online exams; the COVID-19 pandemic did not spur MU to begin using these services. Mizzou Online, which offers online degree programs, has classes in which using remote proctoring services is required, according to Basi.
As MU transitions to a socially distanced in-person fall semester, Basi wrote that the university realizes students may want to take classes either solely or partly online, and Proctorio will likely be an option for administering some tests and exams during the semester.
MU will also work with students to provide accessible means or alternatives to the proctoring services when possible. Basi wrote that MU worked with students without access to good internet this recent spring semester.
For alternatives, MU recommends instructors create assignments that would “demonstrate proficiency over time,” such as papers, multimedia projects and portfolios. Basi also said options for alternatives will vary with the professor or class. Some subject matter is better suited to alternatives than others.
Rather than drop his two summer classes and not graduate in four years, El-Jayyousi decided to continue despite his reservations about Proctorio.
He suggests professors find ways to make exams short answer or work with administration to find better ways to test students remotely. He said his professors this spring semester had no problem creating short-answer exams and never had to use a remote proctoring service.
“And to me,” he said, “ultimately what it comes down to is expecting these professors to put as much work into writing their tests and into these classes as they expect out of us during this pandemic.”