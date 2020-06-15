A resident at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace senior living facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Results were received Monday from a test conducted Thursday, the company said in a news release. All residents have been placed under in-room quarantine.

The positive resident and roommate have been moved to a separate care unit and quarantined from the rest of the facility, according to the release.

The facility said it will conduct wellness checks on its residents every four hours and said all other residents have no symptoms as of Monday. Previously, the facility did daily wellness checks with its residents.

The facility said it will test all residents and employees twice for COVID-19, with each test being performed four to five days apart. All residents, employees and resident families were informed of the positive case prior to the news release.

Employees who work at the separate care unit will not work with other residents at the facility, the company said.

The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace has no further comment on the case. An employee at the same nursing home was confirmed to have COVID-19 on May 9, according to previous Missourian reporting.

