The Columbia Equestrian Center's pony visitation program is going online after being deemed "nonessential" Wednesday afternoon.
The program was shut down by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, owner Kris Wallace said.
The program brought its miniature ponies, Mac and Chalupa Batman, around Columbia in an attempt to cheer up community members. The center was also collecting $5 donations in order to keep the center running as people stay isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Many parents were disappointed about the shutdown, as it was something their children were looking forward to. Several people took to Facebook to express their frustration.
Carissa White, a member of the "Chalupa's Pony Tales" Facebook group, felt sad at the news.
"(Kris) was simply trying to bring some joy to the community, also while trying to make a little extra income to keep this amazing equestrian center running," White said in a Facebook comment. "I know I will make a generous donation regardless."
The sentiment was echoed by Kelly Bibey, whose children enjoyed being around the ponies as they made their way through the neighborhood.
"This is essential for mental health," Bibey said in a Facebook post. "These ponies helped spread love and happiness. I hope one day Columbia sees businesses like yours as essential for the mental health of children big and small."
Wallace responded to the public outcry by creating virtual pony appointments using the video conferencing platform Zoom, and video called with anyone who comments their email address on a Facebook post in the group until 5 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Facebook group.
"We are asking for more interest," Wallace said. "I'm thinking that people are just wanting the real experience. It was never our intention to 'fly under the radar,' but to legitimately stay within allowable ranges."
In the future, Wallace plans to bring the ponies to her personal backyard for video calls with residents, as the barn does not have an internet connection.
"We do not think we are above the law and take our current situation very seriously, so we will keep moving forward taking the steps in place," Wallace said in a Facebook post. "Please be kind to one another, stay positive, and let's set up some laptops!"