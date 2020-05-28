Boone County saw an increase of nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county now reports 138 total cases and 30 active cases according to the city of Columbia’s COVID-19 information hub.
In the last week, Boone County has seen a spike of COVID-19 cases, with 32 new cases reported since May 20. The entire month of April saw 25 new cases.
Wednesday’s nine new cases are the second-highest total since the county began reporting them. The current highest daily total was on March 24 with 12 new cases.
New cases for Tuesday were revised downward from seven cases to six cases.