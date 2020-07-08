 Are you mask-ready?

An emergency ordinance passed Monday by the Columbia City Council requires people ages 10 and up to wear masks in public and some private settings. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The exceptions include:

  • Some people with disabilities 
  • When communicating with those who are hard of hearing and deaf
  • When eating and drinking in restaurants and bars
  • While playing sports and exercising outdoors, driving in an automobile and receiving services that require mask removal, such as during a dental exam
  • In a setting where social distancing recommendations can be practice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth face mask because it reduces the risk of a person with COVID-19 spreading the disease through respiratory droplets, especially in settings where social distance is impossible to maintain.

If you have not been wearing a mask, here are some places that reported Wednesday having masks in stock (though other retailers are also stocking them intermittently):

DICK’S Sporting Goods, 227 N. Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203

  • 573-447-1001
  • Adult cloth masks: $16, $24 and 3 for $10

Gerbes, 1729 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203

  • 573-445-9433
  • Child cloth masks: $3.99
  • Adult cloth mask: $14.99
  • Adult disposable masks: 3 for $14.99 and 20 for $11.99

Gerbes, 2900 Paris Road, Columbia, MO 65202

  • 573 -474-1427
  • Child cloth mask: $3.99
  • Adult cloth mask: $4.99 and 3 for $14.99

Home Depot, 3215 Clark Lane, Columbia, MO 65202

  • 573-814-1900
  • Cloth masks: out of stock
  • Adult disposable masks: 50 for $29.98

Hy-Vee, 25 Conley Road, Columbia, MO 65201

  • 573-442-7703
  • Adult cloth masks: 2 for $4.99

Hy-Vee, 3100 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203

  • 573-447-0133
  • Adult cloth and disposable masks: 3 for $12.99

Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65201

  • 573-442-8595
  • Child cloth masks: $7.99 (two left in stock) 
  • Adult cloth masks: $6.99

Rally House Columbia, 808 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

  • 573-381-0559
  • Adult cloth mask: $7.99

Schnucks, 1400 Forum Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203

  • 573-446-2800
  • Adult cloth masks: 2 for $3.99

Staples, 115 Conley Road, Columbia, MO 65201

  • 573-441-9900
  • Child cloth mask: $3.99
  • Adult cloth masks: 10 for $16.34
  • Adult disposable masks: 7 for $6.53

Walgreens, 1000 Club Village Drive, Columbia, MO 65203

  • 573-449-8330
  • Child cloth masks 
  • Child disposable masks 
  • Adult cloth masks 
  • Adult disposable masks

Walgreens, 222 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203

  • 573-874-3562
  • Child cloth masks: 3 for $8.99
  • Adult cloth masks: 3 for $8.99
  • Adult disposable masks: 20 for $15.99 and 50 for $34.99

Walmart, 1201 Grindstone Pkwy., Columbia, MO 65201

  • 573-449-0815
  • Child cloth masks: 3 for $3.97
  • Adult cloth masks: 2 for $3.97 

Westlake Ace Hardware, 1910 W. Worley St., Columbia, MO 65203

  • 573-445-4012
  • Child cloth mask: $6.99
  • Adult cloth mask: $6.99
  • Adult disposable masks: 10 for $9.99 and 20 for $20.99

Stores reporting that masks are out of stock on Wednesday include: Academy Sports and Outdoor, Big Lots, Dillard’s, Kohl’s, Orscheln Farm & Home, Target and Westlake Ace Hardware (1900 Business Loop 70 E).

Stores not stocking masks as of Wednesday include: Barnes and Noble, Bass Pro Shops, Binghams Traditional Clothing and JCPenney.

