Members of the Boone County Unit-Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel are asking for help to raise $6,000 for The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri by May 11.
The "$19-19" food drive is encouraging members of the two groups to donate $19 to provide support those in need of food during the pandemic. Donating $19 allows the food bank to purchase $399 worth of food to distribute, according to a release about the drive.
Stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 have paused the ability for the retired school personnel to volunteer at the food bank. The food drive is a way for them to still provide support during the pandemic.
Donations to the drive are not limited to the group's more than 400 members and can be more or less than $19.
The drive raised $219 as of Monday afternoon.
To donate, visit the drive's donation website created by the Boone County Unit-Missouri Retired Teachers Association or send a check to The Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia MO 65202 with Attention: Guy Clow — $19-19 in the memo line.