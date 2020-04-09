Seth Reynolds’ lawyer asked the Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday for a writ prohibiting Circuit Judge Jodie Asel from ordering Reynolds to be kept in jail 24/7 for contempt of court while a COVID-19-related stay-at-home order is in place.
Wyse in late March asked Asel to allow Reynolds to remain on house arrest during the coronavirus outbreak to reduce the chance he would contract the disease from Boone County Jail inmates or spread it to the jail population. Before the stay-at-home order, Reynolds had been spending every night at the jail but was released to operate his business, Eye Candy.
Asel ruled that in order to minimize jail staff’s risk of exposure to COVID-19, he should instead be held in jail around the clock for the duration of the order, at the suggestion of Boone County Counselor CJ Dykhouse. Asel did not hold a hearing before she ruled.
“The judge’s choice to protect jail staff from Reynolds’ daily exposures seems appropriate given all of the circumstances,” Dykhouse said in a Thursday email. Dykhouse also noted the court’s previous findings calling Reynolds’ credibility into question.
Reynolds had been spending nights in jail after being held in contempt of court for failure to remove a shed, fence and satellite dish from the county’s right of way along Creasy Springs Road, according to previous Missourian reporting. His business, Eye Candy, was deemed non-essential according to the stay-at-home order.
Reynolds had previously testified he was unable to pay to remove the shed, fence and pole because his mortgage was consuming his income. The court, however, found Reynolds’ assertion that he was making mortgage payments to be a lie.
“Having lied to the circuit court previously on this topic, the circuit court found Reynolds’s testimony about his financial wherewithal to purge contempt to be lacking in credibility,” the court documents stated.
As of Thursday, Reynolds has spent over 310 nights in jail and 20 days of 24/7 arraignment, his attorney, Stephen Wyse, said. Because his case is civil, he is not allowed by law to come into contact with criminal inmates at the jail and has been put into 22-hour lockdown, where he has two hours to shower and watch television per day.
Wyse said he has been sending settlement offers to the county in hopes of changing Reynolds’ plight.
“We have made an offer ... that we will pay $1,000. The county hasn’t responded,” Wyse said. “What are they trying to do here? They are risking possibly death to keep him in jail.”
Dykhouse said the outcome of the case rests with Reynolds.
“Seth Reynolds controls his own destiny. He could have someone take down the pole and fence for him, and start on the barn. He is an adjudicated liar. His statements that he had made efforts to comply with the Court Order are not credible,” Dykhouse said in the email. “He could have responded to the settlement offer made to him through his attorney on February 13th. He didn’t.”