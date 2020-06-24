The Roots N Blues Festival 2020 has been canceled because of COVID-19 safety concerns, according to a statement on the event website.
“The health and safety of our community has always been our highest priority,” the statement reads. “We have reached the conclusion that it is in the best interest of our staff, volunteers, artists, crews and patrons that we postpone the Roots N Blues Festival to 2021.”
All passes purchased for the 2020 festival will be applied to the 2021 event, now scheduled for Sept. 24-26, 2021, according to the statement. No action is needed for those who already purchased the passes.
For those who are unable to attend in 2021, Roots N Blues is partnering with Lyte, so ticket holders can safely and easily pass along their tickets to someone else.
Of those performers who had been scheduled to play at the festival this October, 95% will come in 2021, the statement said. Planners are waiting for confirmation from the remaining artists.
Roots N Blues announced in December that every slot in the festival at Stephens Lake Park would be filled by a female artist. They included Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples and Brittany Howard.
More information about the 2021 lineup, the Betsy Farris Memorial 5K, 10K and Half Marathon will be available soon on the Roots N Blues website.
Roots N Blues was the latest hit to Columbia’s big, annual, in-person events. Cancellations of commencement ceremonies, especially the three days’ worth of graduations at MU in mid-May, were a notable loss in this college town.
Among others were the cancellations of Art in the Park, scheduled for the first weekend in June, and Pedaler’s Jamboree, a bicycle and music festival that first was moved from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend then called off entirely this year.
Coming up, the city’s Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration will feature only a fireworks display rather than also including entertainment venues and family activities.