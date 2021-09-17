Like many other festivals and large events this year, Columbia's Roots N Blues Festival is grappling with how to hold an event with thousands of guests safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's festival, which will take place Sept. 24-26 at Stephens Lake Park, will require attendees to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending the festival.
Tracy Lane, co-owner of the Roots N Blues Festival, said children age 2 and up who are not yet vaccinated are also required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
The festival will use a HIPAA-compliant software platform called CrowdPass, which allows attendees to upload their vaccine card or proof of a negative test result. CrowdPass pre-screens the documents for validity so that entrance into the festival will be more efficient.
Lane said requiring proof of vaccination at festivals is becoming an industry standard. She said CrowdPass is one of the most common services for festivals to verify vaccination status.
Attendees will receive a digital health pass to their email once documentation is processed through CrowdPass. The software will keep the health records of attendees for 28 days for contract-tracing purposes and then dispose of the data.
Lane said the vaccine requirement led to a boost in ticket sales. She wants the festival to follow in other festivals' footsteps and prioritize health and safety.
"We want people to gather and listen to live music," Lane said.
The Roots N Blues Festival website lists additional measures it will take to ensure a safe environment, such as physically distancing bar areas and sanitizing high-touch surfaces.
The festival will also utilize contactless, cashless payments by requiring that attendees use their wristbands for all purchases. Attendees can load cash onto their wristband at the festival or connect it to a credit or debit card prior to arrival.
Tickets are available on Roots N Blues Festival's website.