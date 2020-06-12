Rose Park owners plan to reopen with a capacity up to 150 people beginning June 19.
The Rose team has created a list of protocols following COVID safety guidelines found on their website. They have constructed the park to allow for social distancing, and all employees are required to wear gloves and a mask at all times.
“We will be splitting the park into a grid,” said Pat Kay, Rose’s lead talent buyer. “We will be ushering people to specific tables as they come in, and to the lots available in the grass, and throughout the park everyone will be social distancing with markers on the ground.”
Kay encourages people to use cashless methods of payment for further safety, but cash will be accepted for payment. Portable toilets will be available for use, as the indoor portion of the facility will be closed.
“Just because we are open does not mean we are going back to business as usual,” Kay said. “We are only doing happy hours, we are not doing full on concerts. It will be a long time until we are able to do that again.”
The band Flyover Country will be playing 6 p.m. Friday and The Daves at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets will be available at the door for a $5 cover. The kitchen will be serving Florida-style chicken and ribs and the bar will be open at additional cost. The doors will open at 5 p.m. on both nights.
Rose Music Hall and the The Blue Note remain closed at this time.
The live music industry throughout the pandemic has been at a quiet, long halt. For months, those in the music industry and fans have been unable to partake in the art of live music.
Rose Music Hall, Rose Park and the The Blue Note concert venues have been closed since March 13 due to COVID-19. While other businesses were still open, Kay said they were one of the first to officially cancel operations.
“I would check the ticket counts every day,” Kay said. “Now I haven’t looked at them in weeks.”
Kay books shows for the Columbia Rose venues, and is also a musician in the band The Kay Brothers.
“Starting with my show on that Friday, my general manager and I decided to cancel the rest of March,” Kay said.
The live music business around the world is facing many problems from the impact of the pandemic. From artists, to agents, to bookers, to fans there has been much waiting and uncertainty.
“It started this domino effect that led to the decimation of national tour plans that all precipitates down to the local level,” Kay said.
With most concert venues still closed, fans cannot attend many shows. National artists are able to push back their shows for the same date next year, yet local and regional artists continue to reschedule for later this year. According to Kay, many agents have been let go in the business as a whole. That left concert bookers only the job of rescheduling and canceling shows.
“It’s like this big super depressing game of football where you’re only allowed one play, and that’s to punt, and all teams are punting in the same direction,” Kay said.
As venues reopen, Kay and Jon Poses from “We Always Swing” Jazz Series have questioned which demographic of fans will be most comfortable returning to live shows in a public gathering.
“A large amount of our demographic is in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s,” Poses said. “They are most vulnerable, and they are hesitant to attend events. We took a survey, and some even said they will not attend until there is a vaccine.”
But at both Rose and Blue Note, preparations were made to open whenever the owners and their fans felt comfortable and when the spread of the virus had slowed down. That time is now.
“My big plan is to start out Rose Park and get our plan locked in to the point to where we are the golden standard of live music production in a post-shutdown atmosphere and take that and apply that to the Blue Note,” Kay said.
“We are lifers, we are in this industry for life,” Kay said. “We have an obligation to think of the future of our industry. If we were to open too soon and become part of the problem, the spreading of the virus, we are only shooting tomorrow in the foot.”
For Jazz Series, Poses said they have done some streaming since halting operations. They had over 20 events scheduled throughout April to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, including one for UNESCO International Jazz Day on April 30. Jazz Series offered to their ticket buyers the choice of using the value of their ticket toward the cost of a season ticket next year, receiving a refund, or donating their ticket back to Jazz Series.
“Jazz is about improvisation,” Poses said. “Jazz is the ability to think on your feet, be creative, and find solutions, and that’s the cornerstone of this music. We view and administrate the organization in that matter.”
Even though the worldwide live music scene is at a pause, Kay sees this time as an inspiration for all artists.
“It’s been a great time for innovation on the artist side,” Kay said. “Despite the fact that the outlook on our industry seems so gloomy, I’m actually feeling really good about everything. I’ve built new instruments, learned new techniques, (am) writing more songs. I think (what) we are gonna see from artists after this is some of their best work. This is an incredibly inspiring and reflecting time.”
There will be changes as Rose reopens – including reducing the number of attendees at shows, reducing line-ups of artists, and the demographics of fans – that will decide who is booked to play. This is all due to the effects of the pandemic.
Rose spent the time while closed revamping equipment and venues in ways it didn’t have time to while open, according to Kay. This will benefit the overall experience for all parties, Kay said.
“While the future on the promoter side is very uncertain, I feel when we get back to work we will be stronger than ever. The music will be amazing. The quality of shows will be much greater. People have to understand that it’s just going to be different.”
To return to the live music experience from before the pandemic could take a long time. With social distancing still encouraged throughout the world, venues and concerts cannot provide the typically populated atmosphere.
“Live music is going to take the next step forward when social distancing is no longer required,” Kay said. “When do you think people will stop caring? It could be years!”
The Rose team sees their reopening as a win, even as a smaller production.
“Ultimately we know that there is a hunger to see live music,” Kay said. “The desire is there, but people need to have the confidence that they’re walking into a safe atmosphere or they’re not going to act on it.”