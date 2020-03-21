An employee at Russell Boulevard Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Columbia Public Schools announced Saturday.

A risk assessment and contact investigation has been conducted with Columbia’s health department, according to CPS.

The employee did not have contact with staff, students or families within the 24 hours prior to showing symptoms, so there will not be additional communication with those connected to the school.

As of Saturday afternoon, 15 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Boone County and one has died.

