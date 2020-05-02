Risa Hughes, a 7-year-old Russell Boulevard Elementary first grader, wrote a poem celebrating health care workers that attracted global attention. 

In the "One World: Together at Home" pre-show broadcast April 18, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sat side by side. They asked their audience for thoughts on essential workers, Legend said, and received Spitulnik's "lovely, sweet poem."

Teigen then read the poem.

"Doctors and nurses are my heroes," she read. "They help everyone. When you're sick and when you're hurt, doctors and nurses will always help. They're kind and gentle. They're always brave. I'm so glad doctors and nurses are around."

The Together at Home concert was held by Global Citizen to support the World Health Organization, health care workers and the practice of social distancing. The pre-show and concert aired on a number of cable networks and streaming services.

Global Citizen is a project focused on "ending extreme poverty by 2030," hosting music festivals since 2012 with this goal, according to its website. 

Risa likes to draw, read, write stories and do gymnastics. Her parents, Jennifer Spitulnik and Josh Hughes, describe her as precocious and bright. Many say talking to her "is like talking to a little adult," Jennifer Spitulnik said.

"She's not afraid to be herself, which is really great," she said.

Risa said it was "kinda weird" to see her poem on TV. "It kinda felt embarrassing," she said.

Her mom said the reaction to the clip on social media from school teachers and administrators was one of the most exciting things for Risa.

"Those are all people she really misses," Jennifer Spitulnik said. "She misses school a lot."

Risa's uncle, Brian Spitulnik, was the lead writer for the Global Citizen pre-show, and when the show needed a poem for the segment with Teigen and Legend, he asked Risa if she would like to write something.

"My brother knew his niece likes to write and has some very lovely things to say," Jennifer Spitulnik said.

She said the experience was a great opportunity for Risa.

"It's a really cool thing to hear your words read out loud by someone else and to see other people appreciating them," Jennifer Spitulnik said.

