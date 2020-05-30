Two hair stylists at the downtown location of The Clip Joint have tested positive for COVID-19, KOMU 8 confirmed Friday evening.
In an exclusive interview Friday, salon manager Sarah Hudson said the first hair stylist to test positive received their results last Saturday. They worked at the salon for two days last week when they did not show symptoms, though people who are asymptomatic can still pass COVID-19 to others.
Hudson said it has been confirmed that the first hairstylist did not contract COVID-19 in the salon. It is unclear how many clients they worked with while they were asymptomatic.
The second hairstylist who tested positive received their results Thursday, according to Hudson. That hairstylist had only worked one day at the salon while they were asymptomatic and served four clients.
Once the company learned of each positive result, it contacted everyone who had been serviced by the hairstylists, as well as the county.
KOMU 8 asked the salon why it took five days to alert customers. Hudson said the business was overwhelmed with contract tracing customers and testing its remaining stylists.
"And then in the meantime, while we were working through all of that, we had learned of the second stylist, so we figured at this point, it's best to address them both together," Hudson said.
City manager John Glascock said Friday that businesses can choose whether or not to disclose if an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The salon also alerted customers on Facebook. Hudson said she had been crafting the post all day and planned on telling customers even before KOMU 8 contacted the business early Friday evening.
"When we were going to make our post, we wanted to assure the public there are the steps that we're taking," she said, "that we are doing the best we can. And we want to ensure that we provide the safest environment for our clients."
Hudson said that The Clip Joint has followed guidelines for hair salons and has been following cleaning and sanitation guidelines, including:
- Sanitizing and cleaning between every client.
- Fresh towel and cape for every client.
- Having clients wait outside before appointments.
- Setting up the salon to follow social distancing guidelines.
Hair salons were allowed to begin reopening their doors May 4, when Gov. Mike Parson lifted the statewide stay-at-home order.
Experts predicted an increase in COVID-19 cases upon reopening, noting that the goal of phased reopening is to contain — not stop — transmission. They recommended continued social distancing and vigilance regarding hygiene.
Missouri is ramping up testing for COVID-19, aiming to test at least 7,500 people a day. Parson has said that increasing testing will likely lead to more positive coronavirus cases being reported and that this does not necessarily indicate an outbreak.
Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care pediatric infectious disease expert and physician, suggested in April that “we should brace ourselves” for additional cases once the community began to reopen.