The Salvation Army has suspended several services to ensure the safety of its staff and participants in response to the coronavirus, while keeping others efforts operating with caution.

The charity's Community Lunch and Food Pantry Programs are operating with pick-up lunches at the door, according to a news release.

Also, those who need groceries can call 573-442-3229 to make appointments between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.  on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. A Food Pantry caseworker will take a grocery cart to their car and load up the items.

Those who need help with birth certificates and IDs can use the Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope and Identification programs, which will be conducted primarily over the phone. Clients can mail, fax or drop off paperwork if necessary.

Other changes:

• Salvation Army Thrift Stores are closed until April 1. 

• Worship services and programs have been temporarily suspended, although program lessons will be updated online every Wednesday.

• The Salvation Army have also suspended all volunteer activities until further notice.

The Salvation Army is collaborating with the city of Columbia, the Columbia Housing Authority, Heart of Missouri United Way and Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters for Missouri during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the organization is seeking additional funding to increase emergency assistance for low-wage workers who may be temporarily laid off. Types of support include rent, utility and food assistance.

People can donate online, or they can send contributions by mail to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1864, Columbia, MO 65205-1864.

Gift-in-kind donations of Clorox, disinfectant wipes and disinfectant spray can be donated directly to Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

